The ages and nationalities of the victims wasn’t immediately known, Gomez said.
Gomez said the Border Patrol was trying to stop the car for a failure to yield violation.
The Border Patrol said in a statement that the agency is cooperating with the police investigation and that the crash was also under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.