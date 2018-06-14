A car that crashed off a mountain road in northern Utah and landed in a tree, injuring seven teenagers from the Ogden area on Thursday, June 14, 2018, is pictured in this photo provided by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say the car was traveling 70 mph in a 40 mph zone on State Highway 39 near Monte Crisco when it went off a curve and landed 180 feet below. (Weber County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

OGDEN, Utah — Seven teenagers were seriously injured when their car crashed off a mountain highway in northern Utah and landed in a tree 180 feet (55 meters) below.

Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Jensen said one of the teens was in “extremely critical condition” Thursday after the car tumbled off a curve on Highway 39 near Monte Cristo shortly after midnight and wound up in the tree. The others were in serious to critical condition at area hospitals.

Jensen told The Standard Examiner the car was traveling about 70 mph (112 kph) in a 40 mph (65 kph) zone.

Four medical helicopters responded after one teen climbed up the mountainside to get cell service and called 911.

The four boys and three girls, all from the Ogden area, are between 14- and 17-years-old.

Jensen says two of the teens apparently were riding inside the trunk.

