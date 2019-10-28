Some of those, however, have been able to return to their homes as they wait to “close out” the complicated process.
U.S. Sen Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, held a news conference Monday at the newly rebuilt home of Doug Quinn and Heather Shapter in Toms River.
He and the couple supported pending legislation that would ease proposed federal flood insurance premium increases.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD