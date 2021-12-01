Hadden, 63, was indicted in September 2020 on federal charges of bringing women across state lines for the purpose of sexual abuse between 1993 and 2012, when he worked as a physician at the two hospitals. He pleaded not guilty.
Among his accusers was Evelyn Yang, the wife of the former presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who went public last year with allegations that Hadden abused her when she was his patient in 2012.
Hadden was convicted in 2016 in New York State Court following a guilty plea to a criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching. He was required to surrender his medical license but was not sentenced to prison.
— Associated Press
Oklahoma
Man arrested after shootout at airport
Airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a car carrying his wife, whom he tried to confront after her flight landed, authorities said.
The man had threatened to harm the woman late Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa police said. The man opened fire on the car as the woman was leaving the property with her brother, authorities said.
Airport police returned fire, striking the man in the foot, said Tulsa Police Capt. Jerrod Hart. One of the airport officers was struck by gunfire but was wearing a protective vest that shielded him, Hart said.
The woman and her brother weren’t hurt, authorities said.
Andrew Pierini, the airport’s chief commercial officer, said the incident did not disrupt flight operations.
Authorities did not provide further details.
— Associated Press
California
Music executive's wife fatally shot at home
Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at their home in Beverly Hills early Wednesday, police said.
Police and paramedics arrived at the home after a 2:23 a.m. call to find Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said at an afternoon news conference. She was taken to a hospital, but did not survive.
The assailant or assailants were gone when police arrived. No one has been arrested and the motive remains unclear, Stainbrook said. Nothing was stolen from the house, and no one else was injured.
“Someone went into the home, we don’t know the purpose behind it,” the chief said. “I don’t think it’s a random attack, but I can’t speculate on that.”
Jacqueline Avant was a local philanthropist who was president of the Neighbors of Watts and served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California at Los Angeles.
Her husband, Clarence Avant, 90, a Grammy-winning executive, concert promoter and manager, is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson said he and his wife were “devastated” by the news of Avant’s death.
“This is the saddest day in our lives,” he tweeted.
— Associated Press