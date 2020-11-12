Details about the tree-lighting ceremony will be released in the coming days, the developers said.
“This year, we just feel the tree is vital,” Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer said, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the cancellation of other holiday traditions like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Speyer said the company is ”particularly proud to continue the joyous tradition this year.”
