The San Jose, California, man will appear in Boston’s federal court at a later date, officials said. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records.
Prosecutors announced charges against six other former eBay staffers last month.
Authorities say Cooke, a former police captain in Santa Clara, California, conspired with the other staffers to harass the Massachusetts couple that published the newsletter with threatening messages and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches.
EBay said last month that an internal investigation was launched after the company was notified by law enforcement in August of “suspicious actions by its security personnel.” The employees were fired in September, the company said.
