The convicted men will appeal their sentences.

Three years ago, the ethnic Albanian men carried out an assassination attempt against a former communist leader and lawyer, Azem Vllasi, who was shot and injured.

Murat Jashari, who was convicted of trying to kill Vllasi, will be imprisoned for 10 years.

The group had also threatened to kill top officials they considered to be traitors.

Kosovo’s 1998-99 war, which claimed more than 10,000 lives and left over 1 million people homeless, ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia’s then-leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Kosovo’s 2008 independence has been recognized by about 100 countries, but not by Serbia.