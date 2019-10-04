According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from a dispute Breck had with the man. Authorities say one of the women shot used to be Breck’s caregiver. Court documents say Breck had offered her money to become his mistress, she refused and he later fired her.

Authorities say the man who was killed had told Breck on Wednesday to stop spreading rumors about the woman.

A PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center spokeswoman said Friday that one of the women was treated and released while the other has been transferred to another hospital after receiving lifesaving care.

The judge ordered Breck held without bail after a prosecutor argued Breck was a substantial threat to the community. Breck’s arraignment was set for Oct. 10.

