Investigators say Meskin was crossing against the traffic light when he was hit. The minivan’s driver has not been charged.

City officials say the death brings the number of cyclists killed by motor vehicles in 2019 up to 26. Police say just 10 city cyclists were killed by vehicles in 2018.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed this past week on a $1.7 billion plan to build more protected bike lanes to make the city safer for cyclists.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD