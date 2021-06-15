ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots under contract to the city, said in a statement, “We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received.”
Health Department spokesperson Patrick Gallahue said those who got the expired doses “have received e-mails, phone calls, and are also being sent letters to make sure they are aware of this situation.”
