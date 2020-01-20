The suspected gunman opened fire after a near-collision between his older, white sedan and the SUV around 9:30 p.m., police said. He pulled up alongside the SUV and fired into the driver’s side as both vehicles sped north on a highway in Northwest Dallas, according to police.

The girl was shot once in her left side, police said. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police described the suspected gunman as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.