NEWARK, Del. — Delaware State Police say a second person has died after a tractor-trailer plowed into several vehicles on Interstate 95.

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl died at a hospital Wednesday morning of injuries sustained in the Tuesday afternoon crash near Newark.

The girl was a passenger in one of three vehicles that were hit by the tractor-trailer in rush-hour congestion. A 49-year-old woman driving that car was seriously injured.