LOS ANGELES — Investigators have identified a Los Angeles-area girl found dead in a duffel bag along a suburban equestrian trail, and two people have been detained in connection with the case.

The coroner’s office determined the girl was 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones and ruled her death a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Sunday.

The department has declined to say how Trinity was killed and a department spokeswoman on Monday declined to identify the people who’ve been detained. They’re considered persons of interest.

The department plans to release additional details later in the week.

On March 5, a park worker found Trinity’s body partially protruding from a duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights, just southeast of Los Angeles.

Investigators believe her body was there less than 48 hours.

A police sketch of Trinity released to help identify who she was showed her wearing what she had on when her body was found: a pink shirt that read, “Future Princess Hero.”

“It’s a sad day for the department, for the community, and we’re going to do our best” to solve the case, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week.

A man who identified himself as Trinity’s father told KTLA-TV at a memorial for his daughter that she was full of life and joy and that he’s in shock over her death.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Antonio Jones said. “I just want answers. I just want justice.”

He declined to discuss details about the case or Trinity’s living situation.

A GoFundMe page created by Trinity’s uncle describes her as “a very loving and caring little girl.”

“She had a great imagination ... so much so whenever she would wear a pretty dress, she would call herself a princess,” according to the post. “She didn’t deserve to be tossed out like trash.”

Meanwhile a large memorial near where Trinity’s body was found continued to grow Monday, with people stopping by to add Disney balloons, teddy bears, flowers and photos of the bright-eyed girl. Signs read, “Justice for Trinity,” and “Rest in Heaven, Princess.”

Cherie Kiyomura of Whittier visited the memorial with her 3-year-old son Bishop on Monday to pay her respects, though she didn’t know Trinity or her family.

“This has really hit home,” she said. “No child should ever be left this way.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.