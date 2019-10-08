The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

Minger would not reveal other details about the suspect, including a possible relationship to the victims.

Minger said charges were expected to be filed Tuesday.

He said the child, if convicted, could be placed on probation for at least five years but not beyond the age of 21. Therapy and counseling would be likely.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD