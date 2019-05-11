TEXAS

Ship channel collision causes gasoline spill

One barge was damaged and another capsized spilling about 9,000 gallons of gasoline into the Houston Ship Channel near Bayport, Tex., following a collision on Friday with a 755-foot tanker, officials said.

No injuries were reported. Salvage teams were at the site on Saturday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

It was the second spill in two months to affect traffic on the 53-mile commercial waterway that connects Houston to the Gulf of Mexico. Nine U.S. oil refineries that process 12 percent of the national total operate along the ship channel.

Air monitoring systems have detected no “above actionable levels” of pollution, said Bayport Channel Collision Response, a group of federal, state and shipping officials organized to clear the wreckage and deal with the spill.

Emergency responders placed more than 3,800 feet of floating boom lines as of Saturday morning and were planning to lay another 12,150 feet around the barges and sensitive areas along the nearby bay, the group said.

There were 30 vessels waiting to move inbound and another 17 waiting to exit on Saturday, the group said, with 85 vessels at anchor.

The collision, between tanker Genesis River and a Kirby Inland Marine tug towing two barges, halted all traffic between lights 61 and 75, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A safety zone also was set up that expanded shipping restrictions, officials said.

— Reuters

MASSACHUSETTS

Weinstein lawyer faces criticism at Harvard

A Harvard law professor who joined the legal team defending Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein against sexual assault charges will not be allowed to continue as head of a residential house on campus, a university official said on Saturday.

The Ivy League university’s move to end the role of law professor Ronald Sullivan Jr. and law school lecturer Stephanie Robinson, Sullivan’s wife, at Winthrop House follows protests over his representation of Weinstein. Sullivan and Robinson continue to hold their positions at Harvard Law School.

Sullivan and Robinson in 2009 became the first African American faculty deans in Harvard history when they took their positions at Winthrop House, one of several undergraduate residences at the Cambridge, Mass., university.

Their terms as faculty deans were scheduled to end on June 30. Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana said in a statement that he had decided not to keep them in their roles at Winthrop House beyond that date.

“Over the last few weeks, students and staff have continued to communicate concerns about the climate in Winthrop House to the college,” Khurana said.

Sullivan and Robinson said in a joint statement that they were “surprised and dismayed” by the decision.

— Reuters

Serial killing suspect hospitalized: A former long haul trucker authorities say is linked by DNA to slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois has been ordered hospitalized at a psychiatric facility to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial on rape charges outside Cleveland. Medina County Judge Joyce Kimbler on Friday ordered 49-year-old Samuel Legg's hospitalization for up to four months.

Florida teen died of bonfire injuries: A Florida teenager who was severely burned when she attempted to pour gasoline on a 2017 New Year's Eve bonfire has died. News outlets reported Saturday that the mother of 16-year-old Layne Chesney announced her death on social media. The girl lived 16 months after she was burned over 95 percent of her body. Authorities say Chesney was sitting by the bonfire when she picked up a can of gasoline to fuel the fire. The can exploded in her hands, engulfing her in flames.

— From news services