Davis Stuart now operates as a court-ordered rehabilitation center for at-risk teens with a Department-of-Education run school on a 574-acre campus.

Greenbrier Historical Society executive director Nora Venezky was on hand to examine the time capsule. She said, “It was really great just to be able to pull it apart to see what’s in it.”

Davis Stuart will continue to celebrate its centennial over the next year and gather items to put into a new time capsule.

