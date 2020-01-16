The first 911 caller told a fire department dispatcher “Oh, I can’t breathe,” and a voice was heard in the background of the call yelling “Get out, get out!.”

One firefighter reported that “we have occupants hanging from what I believe the second or third story” of the building, the audio recordings said.

Thirteen people were injured in the fire, five critically, including a pregnant woman who fell two stories trying to escape, the newspaper reported.

Fire department officials were still trying to contact the owner of the downtown 41-unit apartment building three hours after the blaze started, the recordings said.

Residents had complained about substandard conditions. They told firefighters they used kitchen stoves to stay warm because the building lacked heat.

City fire and code enforcement reports released this month listed defects in the building’s fire alarm system, fire doors that did not close properly and security bars that lacked emergency releases.