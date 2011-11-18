The Washington Post

National

GOP splits over Trump’s false election claims, unfounded fraud allegations

Trump’s broadsides on Thursday exposed tensions within his party, splitting GOP officials who spoke publicly on Thursday night into warring camps: those who defended the president and those who defended the U.S. election process.

Coronavirus updates: U.S. tops 116,000 cases, another record, as health officials worry people are ‘giving up’

A second day of six-figure case counts pushed the total number of infections reported in the United States to nearly 9.6 million on Thursday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

Small protests flare and tension grows as ballot count continues

Trump and Biden supporters gathered outside ballot-counting sites Thursday in Pennsylvania and other key states.
Melania Trump glosses over the president’s worst tendencies; Jill Biden highlights her husband’s best instincts
Police officers accused of killing George Floyd to be tried together, in Minneapolis
The judge ruled that separate trials for the four officers would be an “undue burden” and that he thinks a fair and safe trial can happen in the city in March.
Bernie Sanders’s election-night predictions were eerily correct: ‘He called it WORD for WORD’
Last month, in an interview on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, Bernie Sanders predicted that President Trump would falsely declare victory as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin continued to tally mail-in ballots that cut into his leads there.
A Muslim millennial was elected the country’s first out nonbinary lawmaker — in Oklahoma
Mauree Turner, a queer Black millennial, is also the first practicing Muslim elected to the Oklahoma state legislature.
Georgia DA criticized for handling of Ahmaud Arbery investigation ousted by voters
Voters ousted Jackie Johnson, a Republican, on Tuesday and elected independent challenger Keith Higgins, in a race that hinged on holding prosecutors accountable for charging decisions.
Driven by unfounded ‘SharpieGate’ rumor, pro-Trump protesters mass outside Arizona vote-counting center
The crowd’s jeers came as officials labored for the second straight night to process ballots in Arizona’s most populous county, where the remaining votes could sway a tight race between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
Republicans bolstered as Democrats hopes fall short in state legislative races
Though some races remain too close to call, the GOP now has an advantage heading into next year, when many states are expected to draw new congressional districts.
Police release ‘traumatic’ and ‘graphic’ video of Walter Wallace shooting
As Michigan is called for Biden, tensions and challenges surround the vote-counting process
Loud demonstrators gathered outside a vote-counting site in Detroit while President Trump’s reelection campaign sought to halt all counting across the state.
Coronavirus updates: United States tops 100,000 new virus cases in a day for first time
Nationwide, more than 9,375,000 coronavirus cases and 232,000 fatalities have been logged since February.
Oregon decriminalizes possession of hard drugs, as four other states legalize recreational marijuana
With the passage of Measure 110, Oregonians will no longer face arrests or prison sentences for carrying small amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamine.
