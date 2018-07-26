EL PASO, Texas — The Trump administration has identified 2,551 children ages 5 and up who may be eligible to be reunified with their parents under an order by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego. Here’s a breakdown, based on its latest court filing on Monday.

PARENTS ELIGIBLE FOR REUNIFICATION: 1,634

—879 parents successfully reunified in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. A government attorney said in court that the number had risen to 1,012 by Tuesday.

—538 parents cleared and awaiting transportation.

—217 parents released into the United States.

PARENTS NOT ELIGIBLE OR NOT YET CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE: 917

—463 parents who may have been deported. The government says case notes indicate they are no longer in U.S. and are “under review.”

—260 parents undergoing review.

—130 parents waived reunification. The American Civil Liberties Union claims some parents did not understand they were waiving away rights.

—64 parents with a “prohibitive criminal record or deemed ineligible” by authorities.

(Source: Justice Department filing, statements in court)

