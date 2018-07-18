FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, guests attend the first day of Comic-Con International in San Diego. More than 130,000 pop culture devotees are descending on San Diego’s Gaslamp District, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for the annual four-day comic book convention Comic-Con. And without Marvel Studios, HBO and Star Wars at the convention, other brands have a unique opportunity to pop. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

Winter is not coming to Comic-Con this year.

“Game of Thrones” is just one of the major players without a presence at the annual comic book convention, which kicks off Wednesday night in San Diego. Other absentees include Marvel Studios and Star Wars.

Fans have come to expect major news and teasers from studios like Marvel. But the absence of these big names could also leave more room for other brands to make an impact during the four-day extravaganza.

Some of the most anticipated events include the jam-packed Warner Bros. presentation with stars and footage from movies like “Aquaman” and “The LEGO Movie 2,” and the “Doctor Who” panel, where fans will get to meet the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, for the first time.

