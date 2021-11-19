News networks had followed the trial sporadically over the past few weeks, most closely when Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense. For outlets where legal news dominates, it attracted strong attention: Court TV’s viewership during the first two weeks of the trial was up 42% than the networks’ average for the previous four weeks. The Law & Crime Network said it had more viewers on YouTube for Rittenhouse’s case than when Derek Chauvin was tried for George Floyd’s murder.