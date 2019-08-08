In this July 29, 2019 photo, Sensei Rick Berry gives a demonstration of various movements and throws to a class at Quiet Storm Dojo in Wilmington, Del. Berry will be turning 80 years this November. (Jerry Habraken/The News Journal via AP) (Associated Press)

WILMINGTON, Del. — In conversation, Rick Berry is a quiet, gentle man with graying hair and an infectious smile.

But when the martial arts sensei steps out on the mat of his dojo, he becomes almost unrecognizable.

Gone is the flowy Hawaiian shirt, slacks and slippers, replaced with bare feet and a hakama, a traditional wide-pants outfit that looks like a skirt and was worn by samurais of days past.

His light, slow, even-toned voice turns gruff, sharp and biting. The type of voice you don’t even think to disobey.

On the mat, he orders his higher-level students to attack him, so his youth aikido class can see the results. One by one, the black belts approach their teacher and every single one ends up their back as he redirects them. They never land a punch or manage to grab their sensei, but they all fly past as Berry expertly steps aside and pushes them away.

Then Berry calls up two students and orders them to attack together. Both men, several inches taller than their sensei, end up on their butts after he flips them.

A casual observer would never guess that Berry will turn 80 years old in November. Or that his Quiet Storm martial arts dojo in Wilmington is 20 years old, opened as a retirement project.

During those two decades, he’s been teaching his students on and off the soft gray mats how to be good martial artists as well as good people, partly through advocating respect for others.

Berry’s martial arts career began when he was 27 years old, and wanted to master more discipline as well as learn some self defense. He had just been released from the Army, where he found the structure and routine helpful. He discovered it again in martial arts.

More than 50 years later, he is still learning, but also teaching martial arts. Now an instructor of aikido, a martial art focused on relaxation, Berry has other belts in multiple forms of martial arts, all defensive rather than offensive.

His students include the director of transportation for SEPTA in Philadelphia, a middle school teacher, a former Delaware County Court of Common Pleas judge, a massage therapist, musicians, pastors and more.

George Mock’s 13-year-old son, Gregory, has been taking classes since he was 6. The father, who drives 45 minutes from his New Jersey home, says the class was instrumental to his son’s growth and praises teachers like Berry for providing the space.

“He was quiet at one point, you know, really quiet,” George Mock said. “Now he’s social. He’s more confident.”

—Military man to martial arts sensei

Berry, a north Wilmington resident who was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, goes by Rick because he said it’s hard for people to correctly pronounce his given name, Enric.

“It’s French for Henry,” he explained.

Growing up, Berry learned a lot about how to move through life from his father, Clifton Berry, and still uses and preaches those lessons today.

One example: When Rick was a child, he wanted to be the best at everything.

His father told him that was a worthy goal. But he also reminded Rick that one has to be careful how they climb to the top because if one stepped on a lot of people to get to the top, all of those folks will be waiting to pounce when it comes time to go back down the mountain.

“I use those principles in just about everything that I do,” Rick said.

His father recognized that his son was a naturally compassionate person able to communicate well, so he encouraged Rick to become a teacher. At first, Rick resisted but once martial arts entered his life he realized that his father was right and that teaching was his life’s path.

Drafted into the Army, he spent two years in Germany and he says it was there that he realized the value of discipline. He liked the skills he was learning that focused on being alert and reacting well in any situation.

A year after he was out of the Army, in 1966, he decided to take up taekwando, his first martial art, in Chester.

“I wanted to learn self defense and keep myself fit,” he said.

He planned to only do it for two years and then just keep practicing on his own as part of a routine to stay fit and healthy. He ended up liking taekwando so much and being so good at it that he stuck with it.

Berry impressed his teacher to the point that his teacher told Berry that he should teach classes, and worked with him on the best ways to do that.

A pipe fitter at BP Oil in Trainer, Pennsylvania, by day, Berry taught at night. He married in 1986. He and his wife, Debra, have two adult sons, Jason and Enric, and several grandkids. Although his sons weren’t as enamored of martial arts as much as their father, they each tried it out at some point.

Retiring from pipe fitting at 56, according to the customs of the job, Berry decided to focus on teaching martial arts.

He soon opened his own taekwando studio, called Quiet Storm, in 1969 in Chester.

Berry eventually decided taekwando was not the art he wanted to stick with, and he closed that dojo.

“Everything is competition, competition, competition. People don’t think about cooperation,” he said. “Competition is going to be the destruction of this country if they’re not careful.”

Berry wanted an art where the focus was not on doing whatever it took to take an opponent down.

That’s when he discovered aikido. The word aikido translates, roughly, to “the way of harmonious spirit.” A modern non-competitive Japanese technique, it focuses on defending oneself without harming one’s attacker.

Instead of striking arts such as karate, aikido focuses on redirecting someone’s energy. If one is proficient, the attacker won’t be hurt directly and the one being attacked can avoid a fight.

Berry studied aikido directly from Shuji Maruyama, who had studied under the founder of aikido, Morihei Ueshiba. Maruyama, who lives in Japan, comes to the United States a few times a year to lead camps and to continue to teach his students — even if they’re as proficient as Berry.

Besides having a black belt in aikido, Berry has a black belt in jidokwan and jiu jitsu.

In 1988 he opened an aikido studio in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and also moved to Delaware. Eight years later, he opened a second location on Concord Pike in Wilmington.

—Eclectic group of students go the extra mile

Berry says that teaching is the thing he does better than anything else and what he loves.

“People think that they’re learning self defense,” he said. “They’re not really learning self defense — they’re doing self improvement.”

Many of his students are now black belts with high ranks themselves. Although Berry now only teaches aikido, Quiet Storm has classes in a number of different martial arts including capoeira, jiu jitsu and kenjitsu.

All classes are taught by former students, some of whom Berry has known since they were children. The mutual love and respect looks a lot like a father-son relationship.

“A lot of dojos, the instructors dominate the students with fear, which is a terrible thing to do,” Berry said. “I’m always talking about how to improve yourself with light.”

He says many of his students have stuck around and are loyal to him and the dojo because they recognize that when they come to class they are not just learning how to avoid being hurt by an attacker.

“I’m not really teaching you how to fight,” Berry said he tells his students. “I’m teaching you how to live, how to be a good upstanding citizen and a credit to your community.”

He says he makes sure to live those words so his students hear and see it, including treating everyone with the same level of respect.

New students continue to fall in love with the dojo and the teaching.

Veteran Nineka Dyson and her daughters, Caelyn and Nyla, have been students at the Wilmington dojo since March.

Nineka wanted to stay fit and make sure she was practicing good self care following her stint in the Army from 2004 to 2008. She then realized it would be beneficial for her daughters as well.

“I wanted my children to be able to actually defend themselves. And also just have the self confidence. I know for both of them, they’ve grown so much just as people since we’ve been at the dojo,” Nineka said.

Caelyn, 13, says that she feels less stressed since starting aikido. She can come into the dojo and lay all her frustrations on the mat without having to worry about hurting anyone through the art, she said.

—Relaxation key to being a martial arts master at 80

James Sims, SEPTA’s director of transportation in Philadelphia, has known his teacher since he was 9 years old. The relationship, he agrees, is more like father and son.

Sims says that besides teaching martial arts, Berry has taught him some important lessons about how to be a good person.

Every Saturday and Sunday when Sims was growing up, the pair got together at a now-defunct Howard Johnson, and Berry would feed Sims life lessons.

By the early 2000s Sims convinced Berry to write a book about all that advice. Berry always carried around a pen and paper and had written down everything he told the young boy for more than 20 years, so he had plenty of material.

“Stepping off the Mat” — which is 290 pages long — was published in 2004, with another edition out in 2014.

“The book is not really about kicks, punches and blocks and rules and sweeps,” Sim says. “It’s about his life journey, and how his principles that he lives by, you can live by as well.”

One of the biggest lessons Berry tries to teach his students is relaxation. He says learning to be a more relaxed person is one of the main reasons he is still able at the age of 80 to throw men twice his size off balance.

Although Berry goes to the YMCA about three times a week, he doesn’t have a set fitness plan for keeping in shape. He will do a series of runs and walks on the treadmill now and then, but only when he feels like he needs it.

“I do not enjoy running,” he said in an email. “I work this regimen about four times per month, or whenever I feel a little sluggish in my thinking or when my body tells me.”

Berry says he’s doesn’t want to build muscle or reach a certain size because aikido doesn’t require someone to be big or small. It’s all about avoiding the use of force to hurt an attacker.

Likewise, Berry says he has no strict diet rules. He just eats the things that make him feel good.

Eating healthy is great, but if you don’t like the taste of the food, that’s a stressor. And most of aikido and martial arts is about being mentally at peace, he points out.

“I’m going to live forever,” the boisterous sensei said.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.