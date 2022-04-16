A dozen injured in South Carolina mall attack

Placeholder while article actions load

10 people shot during Columbia mall attack Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ten people were shot and two others injured in an attack at a shopping mall in the capital in South Carolina that authorities do not believe was a random act. Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said. He said at least one of those three people fired a weapon.

“We do not believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition, Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he said.

Daniel Johnson said he and his family were visiting from Alabama and were eating in the food court when they first heard shots ring out and started seeing people running.

Johnson said people were screaming for their children and spouses, knocking over tables in the food court as they fled.

Johnson said he gathered his wife, daughter and son and began heading toward the exit after letting the crowd clear out for a bit.

“Today’s isolated senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Columbiana Centre said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

— Associated Press

Fire evacuation orders lifted for some people

Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in southern New Mexico during a drought as firefighters worked Saturday to contain a blaze that killed two people earlier last week and destroyed more than 200 homes.

The evacuation orders, which were lifted late Friday, covered 60 percent of the estimated 4,500 people ordered to leave their homes since the fire started Tuesday, Village of Ruidoso spokesperson Kerry Gladden told the Associated Press on Saturday. Evacuation estimates were previously reported to be around 5,000 people.

— Associated Press

3 dead in a California shooting had been in gang dispute: Newly filed court documents in the downtown Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others reveal that three of the dead had been involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout, with at least one of them firing a weapon. Documents filed Friday by Sacramento County District Attorney's office show that the three deceased men affiliated with gangs were Devazia Turner, 29, Joshua Hoye Lucchesi, 32, and Sergio Harris, 38, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday. Turner fired a weapon, but it was unclear if all three fired weapons. Police have said there were at least five suspects in the April 3 shooting.

Coast Guard searches for man who jumped off a ship: The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida. The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

— From news services

