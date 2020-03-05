By Associated Press March 5, 2020 at 12:59 PM ESTThe average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low of 3.29%, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the coronavirus outbreak has deepened.This week Last week Year ago30-year fixed 3.29 3.45 4.4115-year fixed 2.79 2.95 3.835-year adjustable 3.18 3.20 3.87Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy