NAME: Jennifer Siebel Newsom
AGE: 45
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies, master of business administration, both from Stanford University
EXPERIENCE: Former actress, maker of the documentaries “Miss Representation,” ‘’The Mask You Live In” and “The Great American Lie.”
FAMILY: Husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and their four young children.
