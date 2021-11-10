Two days later, Rittenhouse went to downtown Kenosha and volunteered to clean graffiti off a high school. He met the owners of a car dealership where vehicles had been burned, offered his “condolences,” and said he wanted to help. He said the owners asked his friend to protect their business, and that he joined his friend and others that night. He took his semiautomatic rifle and first-aid supplies. He gave his bulletproof vest — which he said was issued by the Grayslake Police Department — to a friend. He said he felt he wouldn’t need it “because I’m going to be helping people.”