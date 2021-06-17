Rezaei, 66, is a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and has been a hard-line candidate in several elections. He’s wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” over his alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing on a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Both Rezaei and the Iranian government deny orchestrating the attack. He also faced criticism over allegedly mismanaging battles in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and his tension with Iran’s regular military. He serves now as the secretary of Expediency Council, which arbitrates disputes between parliament and Iran’s constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council. Rezaei also threatened in Iran’s first presidential debate to imprison Hemmati.