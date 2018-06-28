NEW ORLEANS — A figure in a social security scandal in Honduras has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in New Orleans.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Carlos Zelaya pleaded guilty in the laundering of more than $1.3 million in bribe payments from the Republic of Honduras.

Zelaya’s brother, Mario Zelaya, was the director of the Honduran Institute of Social Security, from 2010 to 2014. Mario Zelaya was imprisoned amid allegations he fraudulently misspent at least $120 million.

U.S. prosecutors say bribes benefiting the social security director were paid by two Honduran businessmen. The money was laundered into the New Orleans area through wire transfers and was used to buy real estate.

Carlos Zelaya pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to launder money. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 3.

