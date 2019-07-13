WASHINGTON

Man dies after attack on immigration jail

A man armed with a rifle threw incendiary devices at an immigration jail in Washington state early Saturday, then was found dead after four police officers arrived and opened fire, authorities said.

The Tacoma Police Department said the officers responded about 4 a.m. to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a Department of Homeland Security facility that holds migrants pending deportation proceedings. The detention center has also held immigrant parents separated from their children.

Police said the man lit a vehicle on fire and attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire. Police said that besides the rifle, he had a satchel and flares.

Police said officers called out to the man and that shots were fired.

Cool said all four officers fired, but she didn’t have details about what took place. She said the officers weren’t wearing body cameras, but the area is covered by detention center surveillance cameras. She said she didn’t know whether the gunman fired at the officers.

After the gunfire, officers located the man and determined he had been shot and was dead at the scene. His name wasn’t released.

Museum founder found dead in car trunk: A 75-year-old Louisiana woman who founded an African American history museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car, and police said Saturday that investigators were working to find those responsible. Baton Rouge police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said investigators were waiting for a coroner to determine a cause of death for Sadie Roberts-Joseph after her body was found Friday. The Advocate reported that Roberts-Joseph was the founder and curator of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which she started in 2001.

Patriots' Kraft pledges $100K for families of bikers: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined leather-clad bikers from across the country at a memorial Saturday for seven motorcyclists killed in a collision with a truck last month and pledged to donate $100,000 to help the victims' families. Bikers from as far as Louisiana and Arizona rode in for the event outside Gillette Stadium to pay their respects to the motorcyclists, who were killed when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer slammed into a group of riders in Randolph, N.H. They were members or supporters of the Jarheads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines. Kraft surprised the crowd, including the Jarheads, when he pledged to donate $100,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to assist the victims' families.