City officials said the $1 million #Billyneveridles campaign will include billboards, TV and radio spots and social media ads.
“If you’re not driving, shut your damn engine off!” Idol says in the public service announcement. “I mean, bollocks, are you trying to choke us all?”
New York City law prohibits idling longer than three minutes, or one minute in front of a school.
