The students agree not to seek monetary claims and to stop pursuing a contempt motion alleging the college retaliated against the students in campus communications. The contempt motion said the college, in effect, blamed the unvaccinated students for curriculum changes including cancellation of international travel. The college denied the accusation, saying in a response that it was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and that the cancellation affected all students.
The lawsuit was filed in early August and resulted in U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty issuing a temporary restraining order forbidding the college from forcing the students to get vaccines pending further action in the case.
The college is a private institution but it operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Doughty said the medical college’s collaborative agreement with the public state university makes it subject to state laws banning religious discrimination and permitting students to dissent from vaccine requirements.
