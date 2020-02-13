A doctor takes a swab from a woman to test for the COVID-19 virus at a fever clinic in Yinan county in eastern China’s Shandong province Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. China on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1,100 as postal services worldwide said delivery was being affected by the cancellation of many flights to China. (Chinatopix Via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated Press February 13, 2020 at 3:02 AM ESTFEBRUARY 7-13, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy