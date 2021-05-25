“As a person, I’m a little bit more shy. I might fade into the background a little more than Regan,” Simmonds says through an interpreter by Zoom. “But playing Regan really helped me because Regan was very confident in herself, and that really affected me. In the first film, she wasn’t as confident. She was highly self-critical and blamed herself for a lot of the things that happened to the family. That’s something that I experienced personally. I thought to myself: What if I wasn’t deaf? What if I was a quote-unquote ‘normal person?’