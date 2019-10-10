The film is a continuation of the “Breaking Bad” series that concluded on AMC in 2013. Paul starred in the series opposite Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned meth maker.
“El Camino” picks up after Pinkman fled from a bloody massacre that ultimately left White dead. The story focuses on Paul’s character who tries to escape his former drug life to start anew.
