ABC says it relied on an outside source that it would not identify for the material. It gave no immediate explanation Tuesday for how it got through.

The mistake was first noticed by conservative media, which had suggested ABC was trying to make President Trump look bad. Trump has been criticized for withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria, enabling Turkey to attack.

ABC had no comment on the accusations.

