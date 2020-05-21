As with other networks facing the uncertainty of an industrywide, coronavirus-caused production halt, ABC is releasing its plans later than usual and piecemeal. Its schedule has yet to be announced.
Among the ABC series that won’t be back: sitcoms “Bless This Mess,” “Schooled” and “Single Parents,” the drama “Emergence,” and “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” a reality show hosted by Tiffany Haddish.
Decisions on “The Beauty and the Baker” and “For Life” have yet to be announced.
More returning shows are: “American Housewife”; “The Bachelor”; “The Conners”; “Dancing with the Stars”; “The Goldbergs”; “mixed-ish”; “Shark Tank”; “Stumptown”; “20/20”; “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”; “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “American Idol”; “The Bachelorette”; “The Good Doctor”; “Grey’s Anatomy”; “Station 19.”
