NEW YORK — ABC News is defending itself against charges that it was afraid to air an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser after video emerged Tuesday showing its reporter, Amy Robach, venting about her story.

Questions about whether the news organization was reluctant to air a sensitive story about alleged sexual impropriety were raised after a conservative web site, Project Veritas, released “hot mic” video of Robach complaining her bosses quashed the story. Robach was in a Times Square studio but wasn’t on air at the time.