The accuser, Virginia Roberts, claims Epstein forced her as a teenager into sex with prominent men, including Prince Andrew. Andrew and Epstein, before he died in August, denied the charges. Roberts has gone public with her claims.
ABC says that Robach’s 2015 interview with Roberts didn’t have enough corroborating evidence.
Project Veritas says it received the video from an “ABC insider” it didn’t identify.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD