First responders found the two injured people under the bridge, the Billings Gazette reported. A Billings city bus was sent to the scene to collect several travelers whose vehicles were wrecked or were pinned by other crashed vehicles, and took them to an events center.

“It was like bumper cars,” Bella Contreraz told the newspaper. She said she slammed on her brakes when she saw vehicles stopped ahead of her. An oncoming semi truck struck her vehicle, pinning it to the side of the bridge. Another driver, she said, helped her escape by prying open a door.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Trooper suspended for kicking Black man

A Louisiana State Police trooper has been suspended without pay for kicking and dragging a handcuffed Black man whose in-custody death remains unexplained and the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Body camera footage shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Ronald Greene “on his stomach by the leg shackles” following a high-speed pursuit and violent arrest, according to internal State Police records obtained by the Associated Press.

The records are the first public acknowledgment by State Police that Greene was mistreated, and they confirm details provided last year by an attorney for Greene’s family who viewed graphic body camera footage of the May 2019 arrest. The video shows troopers choking and beating the man, repeatedly jolting him with stun guns and dragging him facedown across the pavement, the attorney said.

York was suspended without pay for 50 hours after an internal investigation.

Col. Lamar Davis, who took over as State Police superintendent last year, wrote to York telling him that his suspension had been decided by Davis’s predecessor, Kevin Reeves. Reeves made the decision during his last week in office, before stepping down amid scandals, but York was not notified of the reasons for his suspension until Dec. 29.

York’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

— Associated Press

Earthquake shakes Alaskan city: A moderate earthquake centered nine miles northwest of Anchorage shook Alaska's largest city Saturday. The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. It was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday, and there were no immediate reports of damage.