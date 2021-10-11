Once the valedictory sendoff for Craig has concluded, the search for a new Bond will begin. Producers Broccoli and Michael Wilson have said they won’t start until next year. They’ve put no parameters on who might fit the role except to say that James Bond is inherently a male character. They’ve been mum on how the franchise will resume after the conclusion of “No Time to Die” except to stay that it will be a clean slate. The next film could pretend Bond never died, or allude to it in some way. When Craig took over the role, plans had once been afoot for more of an origin story approach that tracked the formation of James Bond as we know him — a possibility this time, if the producers elect to cast a younger actor.