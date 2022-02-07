“The building itself needs to be rebuilt,” said Keith Johnston, head of facilities management at the park.
Jordan Pond and a pair of mountains called The Bubbles mountains serve as the backdrop to the restaurant.
The National Park Service owns the building, but it is leased to a private concession firm. Replacing the structure would require a formal proposal from the National Park Service and funding from Congress.
“It’s several years out,” Johnston said.
Rebuilding the restaurant, gift shop, deck and public bathrooms would cost $10 million to $20 million, he said.
Repairs would cost three-quarters of that price and would not extend the lifespan of the building, he said.