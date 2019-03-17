SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Delaware authorities say a house fire in a neighborhood near the coast was an accident.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal issued a news release saying that it had ruled the fire on Sunday morning in Sussex County, Delaware was accidental.

No injuries were reported. Authorities say the fire damage was estimated at $250,000.

The Lewes Fire Company responded to the blaze around 9:30 a.m., and state fire investigators were caused to look into the cause.

Investigators say a vehicle parked in the garage had a mechanical malfunction that sparked the fire.

