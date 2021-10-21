During the struggle, an officer accidentally discharged his gun, Brown said, and police believe one bullet struck two officers. One was hit in an arm and the other in a shoulder, Brown said.
The officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
Two people from the car that police had followed were placed into custody and a gun was found in the car, police said.
The officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, police said, and the shooting is under investigation.