The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in August that a judge mistakenly labeled Hoehn as a dangerous special offender based on previous crimes. It said the judge should not have strayed from the maximum allowable sentence of 21 years.
Hoehn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and lying to police before he was tried and acquitted in September 2018 on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD