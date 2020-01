They were able to identify the body as that 52-year-old Lance Purdy and notified family members, the statement said.

The younger Purdy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing his father at the family residence in Pine Grove, a Sierra Nevada foothill town about five miles southeast of Pioneer, on New Year’s Day.

Authorities launched a search for him after Purdy’s mother told deputies her husband flew home to check on their son but she never heard back from him.

A neighbor witnessed the son leaving the family home quickly in a 2017 blue Subaru Outback and subsequently discovered a large amount of blood in and around the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

A search-and-rescue team is searching another area of Amador County for additional evidence of the homicide.

