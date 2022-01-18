The university has “consistently diminished the gravity and the harm that was done to its students and the university has long shown more concern and care for its brand than for the well-being of its students,” Moree said. “With a new president in place, the university has a fresh opportunity to make restitution to those it has harmed, to replace a culture of hypocrisy at the highest levels with one of centering student well-being and to promote healing in the university community.”