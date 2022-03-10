“Freud is a complicated and controversial figure, and this anthology will present a wealth of diverse and engaging perspectives on his legacy,” Princeton University Press Executive Editor Anne Savarese said in a statement Thursday.
Other writers featured in the book include Jennifer Finney Boylan, Gerald Early, Siri Hustvedt and Esther Freud, great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. Blauner previously edited “Now Comes Good Sailing: On Henry David Thoreau and the Meaning of Life,” which included essays by Joyce Carol Oates, Lauren Groff and John McPhee.