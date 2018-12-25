NEW YORK — A civil rights group wants a New York court to help it learn about the U.S. government’s use of phone and financial records to fight terrorism.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the National Security Agency, the director of national intelligence, the CIA and the Justice Department Friday in Manhattan federal court.

The lawsuit says the government has been unresponsive to its recent requests for information about government surveillance of Americans.

It notes that boundaries of surveillance set in a 2015 law are due to expire in 2019 and more information is needed for a healthy debate in Congress.

The ACLU said its Freedom of Information Act requests relate to “to sweeping surveillance activities that implicate core privacy and free speech rights of Americans.”

A government spokesman declined comment.

