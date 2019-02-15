BOSTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit demanding information about a contract for a section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that President Donald Trump said his administration awarded.

The Republican tweeted in December that he “just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas.”

The ACLU filed a public records request days later seeking information about the contract. The lawsuit filed Friday says it has yet to receive any requested documents.

The group also sought documents about the contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The lawsuit says it was told the Corps of Engineers doesn’t have any such records.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is named in the lawsuit, said Friday it cannot comment on pending litigation.

