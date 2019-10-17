The ACLU was among several groups challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

After the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the question from being added, President Donald Trump in July issued an executive order asking for citizenship data to be gathered through administrative records.

The Census Bureau this week acknowledged their request was in response to the order.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

