JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

A non-student was shot in the leg across the street from the student center, university spokesman L.A. Warren said. A university police officer at the scene confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that there was a single shooter, who also was not a student. The officer said one person was injured and brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.